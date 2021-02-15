Ex-311 Boyz gang member arrested in Idaho

Felon and former 311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay and his girlfriend, charged with swindling a lender, were arrested in Idaho this weekend.

In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, former 311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas for a preliminary hearing on mortgage fraud charges. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Steven Gazlay, left, and Dana Nee. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Felon and former 311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay and his girlfriend, charged with swindling a lender, were arrested in Idaho this weekend after skipping a court appearance in Las Vegas, officials said.

Less than a week after a prosecutor said Gazlay and Dana Nee, both 36, had apparently fled the state while free on bail, the couple was arrested in Madison County, Idaho, on Sunday afternoon, according to a jail official there.

Gazlay, a Las Vegas resident, has eight felony convictions and was released from prison in 2019. He made headlines in 2003 as a member of the 311 Boyz — a Las Vegas Valley gang that committed a string of violent acts that culminated with the maiming of a teen with a rock.

In his latest criminal case, Gazlay and Nee, also known as Dana Bevers, are charged in a 2020 mortgage scam that police say defrauded a hard-money lender. They were indicted on charges of theft, coercion, conspiracy, forgery, obtaining and using personal information of another and mortgage lending fraud.

Las Vegas police said Gazlay used identity theft and a string of false documents to persuade a Yuma, Arizona, lender to issue a $707,375 home equity loan to him on a property he did not own. Police said Gazlay then used some of the money to fund a gambling spree in Las Vegas.

While in custody late last month in front of another judge, Gazlay said he had posted bond against his $100,000 bail.

He called the delay in his release from the Clark County Detention Center “an unconstitutional incarceration issue” and spent at least another week behind bars.

His mother, Jeannette Gazlay Arnone, is also charged in the case.

Authorities in Las Vegas could not immediately be reached for comment due to the Presidents Day holiday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

