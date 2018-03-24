Ex-Nevada GOP operative convicted of manslaughter in Virginia crash

LEESBURG, Va. — A food truck operator has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed a Virginia mother of three.
On Friday, a jury in Loudoun County found Tony Dane guilty in a September accident that killed 39-year-old Erin Kaplan of Ashburn.
Authorities said Kaplan was driving her mother and children to the grocery store when Dane’s Great American hamburger food truck went through a stop sign and struck her station wagon.
Kaplan died at the scene. Her children each suffered multiple broken limbs.
The Washington Post reports that the jury recommended a prison sentence of nearly 12 years. A judge will make the final decision.
Dane, a conservative political activist, was charged in 2016 in Nevada with trying to extort a state lawmaker into changing his vote for Assembly speaker.
