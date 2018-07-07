False shooting report causes confusion at Town Square Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that no shots were fired at Town Square Las Vegas after reports of a shooting sent the shopping center into chaos on Friday night.

Town Square retail center in Las Vegas is seen on Friday, July 6, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that no shots were fired at Town Square Las Vegas after reports of a shooting sent the shopping center into chaos Friday night.

“This area is safe,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Sims said.

According to police, a fight inside the Gameworks at Town Square led to incorrect reports of an active shooter, drawing a heavy police presence to the shopping center located at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Sims said the situation unfolded after two teens came inside the Gameworks to fight, he said. People inside Gameworks saw that one teen had a gun, which incited panic, Sims said. While no shots were fired, the gun was found at the scene, he said.

Las Vegas police are still searching for the teen who officers think brought the gun and who had been involved in the fight, Sims said. Metro also detained several other teens, he said.

Sims reiterated that reports of an active shooter were false, but noted that Metro received a “barrage” of calls starting at about 9:12 p.m. Soon after police arrived and started securing the area, he said. Officers locked down businesses while they conducted interviews and gathered information, he said.

No active shooter at Town Square. there were reports of one but @LVMPD saying a fight was mistaken for an active shooter situation. Still a police presence pic.twitter.com/Ia4zZsp4PL — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) July 7, 2018

A police presence remained Friday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

