Family of Las Vegas girl missing for 20 years asks public for help

At a news conference with law enforcement officials early Friday, Karla Rodriguez’s parents asked the public to help find their daughter, who hasn’t been seen in 20 years.

On Oct. 20, 1999, Karla disappeared from her central Las Vegas neighborhood near the resort now known as The STRAT. The Metropolitan Police Department and FBI have expended their resources looking for Karla, who was 7 when she vanished, but there has been no sign of her for two decades.

On Friday morning, Karla’s parents, Elia Zepeda and Ramon Rodriguez, stood on the corner of Sixth Street and St. Louis Avenue along with Karla’s older sister Rosy Rodriguez and addressed reporters yards away from the home where they lived in 1999.

“We miss you, Karla,” the sister, now 35, said. “Please someone who has any clue — please let us know.”

The last time Karla was reportedly seen, she was leaving a neighbor’s yard a block from the family home. It was about 7 p.m. on Oct. 20, 1999, when the neighbor told her no, she couldn’t play with his son, because it was getting too dark for a 7-year-old.

When police began searching for Karla the next day, her bike was found near the neighbor’s home, homicide cold case Detective Dan Long said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

The day Karla disappeared, she was supposed to go to an English language class at Park Elementary School. The girl’s mother told police she walked Karla part of the way to school that morning, but Long on Wednesday said Karla may have walked alone.

Whatever happened, Karla didn’t show up for class that day, and her whereabouts for the next 12 hours are still unknown.

Karla’s father returned home from work around 5 p.m. and thought Karla was safe, because she was often left on her own. He left the house again to drop off the family car with Karla’s mother, and when he returned about 10 p.m., Karla and her bike weren’t there.

He talked to the neighbor that reported seeing Karla, and assumed that the 7-year-old had gone to a friend’s home. So Ramon Rodriguez went to bed.

The next morning, Karla’s mom showed up at Park Elementary School, hoping that her daughter had made it to class. It was the principal who finally called police when the adults realized that Karla was indeed missing.

Retired Metro Deputy Chief Al Salinas told the Review-Journal on Wednesday that, in his opinion, Karla was “a victim waiting to happen.”

“Dad didn’t call us. Mom didn’t call us. It was the principal of the school that called us. Those kind of situations really give me concern,” Salinas said, later adding that he thought Karla “fell through the cracks.”

The last time Karla’s family members spoke with the Review-Journal was in 2013, when Rosy Rodriguez, one of Karla’s older sisters, said the family hadn’t given up hope on finding her alive.

Ramon Rodriguez, holding Karla’s favorite doll, told the newspaper in Spanish on Friday that he and the girl’s mother now understand the dangers of leaving children unattended. The family still lives in Las Vegas.

Officials on Wednesday said no substantial leads have come to light in about 10 years. Supervisory Special Agent Elena Iatarola, with the Las Vegas FBI office, said there is now a $5,000 reward available for anyone with information that leads to a resolution in the case.

Anyone with information about Karla’s disappearance may call the Las Vegas FBI office at 702-385-1281 or Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips may be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

