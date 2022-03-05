51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Crime

FBI seeking victims of investment scheme operating in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2022 - 8:06 am
 
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for potential victims of a Ponzi scheme that operated for five years in Nevada.

Investigators believe the investment fraud scheme operated from 2017 to March 2022 in Nevada, Utah and California, promising up to 13 percent return in 90 days if victims invested $80,000 or $100,000, according to a statement Friday from the FBI.

“Earlier contracts were four to five pages long and often contained a reference to a slip-and-fall incident, the name of the slip-and-fall victim’s attorney, a settlement monetary award, a non-disclosure agreement, a purchase agreement, and an investor agreement,” the statement read. “Investors were asked to reinvest their original principal into a new contract after the initial 90 days.”

Potential investors wired money to a a lawyer’s trust and were asked to set up an LLC to receive their return.

The FBI did not name any potential suspects being investigated, but said that victims were often introduced to the fake investments by those in their churches or gyms.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim can fill out the survey on the FBI’s website.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
Las Vegas gas prices hit all-time high after overnight spike
2
Industrial park another step closer to replacing shuttered casino
Industrial park another step closer to replacing shuttered casino
3
Bill would raise tax reporting limit for casino jackpots
Bill would raise tax reporting limit for casino jackpots
4
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
New video shows moments before deadliest crash in Nevada records
5
Argument leads to fatal shooting near UNLV
Argument leads to fatal shooting near UNLV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mason Dominguez (GoFundMe)
Relatives of boy found in freezer battle over GoFundMe efforts
By / RJ

Family members of Mason Dominguez, whose body was found in a freezer last week, have created a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral services, while asking people not to donate to fundraiser they say was created by an “estranged” family member.