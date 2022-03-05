FBI seeking victims of investment scheme operating in Nevada

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking for potential victims of a Ponzi scheme that operated for five years in Nevada.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for potential victims of a Ponzi scheme that operated for five years in Nevada.

Investigators believe the investment fraud scheme operated from 2017 to March 2022 in Nevada, Utah and California, promising up to 13 percent return in 90 days if victims invested $80,000 or $100,000, according to a statement Friday from the FBI.

“Earlier contracts were four to five pages long and often contained a reference to a slip-and-fall incident, the name of the slip-and-fall victim’s attorney, a settlement monetary award, a non-disclosure agreement, a purchase agreement, and an investor agreement,” the statement read. “Investors were asked to reinvest their original principal into a new contract after the initial 90 days.”

Potential investors wired money to a a lawyer’s trust and were asked to set up an LLC to receive their return.

The FBI did not name any potential suspects being investigated, but said that victims were often introduced to the fake investments by those in their churches or gyms.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim can fill out the survey on the FBI’s website.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.