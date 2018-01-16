Fight breaks out in downtown Las Vegas after MLK parade

A large fight broke out Monday in downtown Las Vegas after the city’s 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, police said.

A Metro officer walks away an arrested individual near the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. A large fight occurred nearby with around 100 people involved and eight were detained, according to Metro. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police arrested 23 minors and six adults in the fights, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Just after 4 p.m., about 100 people were involved in one fight at the intersection of Casino Center Boulevard and Ogden Avenue, Rogers said. No one was seriously injured in the fights, he said.

