The Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating a fraud incident Thursday in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Police investigate a fraud incident Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, on the 3100 block of East Sunset Road in Las Vegas. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department said it is investigating a fraud incident Thursday in the south Las Vegas Valley affecting several residents.

The initial call came in just before 8:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of East Sunset Road, near Sunset Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.