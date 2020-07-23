87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Crime

Fraud suspected in Texas man’s $56K spree at Las Vegas Strip resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2020 - 6:43 am
 
Updated July 23, 2020 - 8:36 am

A Texas man is accused by police of going on a $56,886 spending spree at a Las Vegas Strip resort using a suspended credit card and what appears to be a forged authorization letter.

Law enforcement records show Williamson Little, 36, of Dallas, was arrested Saturday by Las Vegas police. Clark County Detention Center records state he was booked on suspicion of theft, obtaining credit card without cardholder’s consent and burglary of a business first offense.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Little states he checked into Wynn Las Vegas on June 29.

“Little presented an unknown bank chipped credit card for pre-authorization for the room and incidentals, and inserted the card into the point of sale terminal,” a police report states. “Due to the restrictions in place during the COVID-19 outbreak, and out of an abundance of caution for hotel personnel, the front desk workers at the Wynn Hotel, who would normally physically handle the card and swipe it, have a hands off policy in place to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Thusly, the desk clerk was unable to physically inspect or see the card.”

Room upgraded

Days later, police said, Little upgraded from a “standard room to a villa suite, which costs approximately $1,950 a night to rent,” police said.

The front desk attempted to run his credit card for pre-authorization and it was declined, police said. Little then produced a corporate credit card to satisfy the pre-authorization. On July 15, police said Little purchased a Rolex watch at the property for $13,546.88 “and had the amount charged to his villa.”

This caught the attention of a corporate investigator for the-hotel-casino. The property contacted Little, letting him know he had exceeded the pre-authorization amount on his credit card. Little then purportedly contacted the credit card company asking for a letter showing he was authorized to charge an additional $55,000. The report states such a letter was later provided to the front desk.

Wynn investigators, meanwhile, checked Little’s background and found he had stayed at the hotel previously.

“Little had troubles in the past with not paying his bill at time of check out, noting he eventually found a way to pay them what was owed after he had left the property,” police wrote.

Letter appears to be forgery

Las Vegas police called the credit card company regarding the letter authorizing credit line increases for Little. Police said in the report “it appears the letter is a forgery.” The credit card was created on June 23 in a woman’s name and suspended July 13 “due to the suspicion of application fraud.”

Police said in the arrest report they conducted a background investigation of Little and “discovered he had multiple priors for fraudulent related activities in the past, including a felony conviction out of Oklahoma in 2010.”

Wynn employees then demanded payment from Little. When he could not pay in cash, he was arrested.

No criminal complaint has been filed as of Thursday morning. Little is scheduled to be in Las Vegas Justice Court on Sept. 17 for a status check on the case and a decision on whether prosecutors will pursue charges.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
2
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
3
Circus Circus, Tropicana give workers notice of possible layoffs
Circus Circus, Tropicana give workers notice of possible layoffs
4
$14M Demon With Bowl statue AWOL at Palms
$14M Demon With Bowl statue AWOL at Palms
5
Nevada ties daily record with 28 more reported COVID-19 deaths
Nevada ties daily record with 28 more reported COVID-19 deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Lawyer questions mental health of man charged in ‘thrill killing’ - Video
Noah Green, who faces one count each of murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, was quarantined at the Clark County Detention Center and did not appear for a court hearing on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police Announce Arrest of "Thrill Killing" - Video
LVMPD announced the arrest of a suspect in the “thrill killing” of a homeless man who was fatally shot last week.
Bail set for parents charged with murder in crash that killed their 1-year-old son - Video
Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, the Las Vegas parents accused of street racing in a crash that killed their 1-year-old son on July12, now each face a charge of second-degree murder. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MS-13 gang case defendant is Las Vegas restaurant employee - VIDEO
An employee at Hugo's Cellar at the Four Queens in Las Vegas is a defendant in the MS-13 gang case.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest valley - Video
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives an update on a homicide at a home in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide - Video
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at West Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arrests Made In Murder Investigation
Nickolas Vonalst, Monika Gonzalez, and a juvenile were arrested following a murder investigation that began on June 23rd, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/YouTube)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Las Vegas - Video
An individual who police say was brandishing a sword was shot and injured by Las Vegas police, prompting a barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 23. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman steals truck, fires at officer - Video
Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas shot at Henderson Police officers after stealing a truck from a gas station at Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on May 31. She was eventually arrested near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after Nevada Highway Patrol officers jumped a median to ram into the side of the truck. (Henderson Police Department)
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST