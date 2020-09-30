Gang detectives nab suspect linked to Saturday shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gang detectives arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning.

Morris Fields was arrested Monday and charged with battery after police said he shot a woman who was fighting with another woman on a party bus in a parking lot on the 300 block of East Tropicana Avenue, according to a statement Tuesday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the fight began around 2 a.m. on a party bus, and when the bus pulled over in the parking lot, the fight was taken outside, where Field fired.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center trauma center with unknown injuries.

Less than two hours after the shooting, Metro was called to a shooting near the Strip where three men were involved in a fight that injured three bystanders, police said.

“This is still an active investigation and additional arrests are forthcoming,” Metro said in the statement Tuesday referencing both shootings.

Anyone with information about either shooting is encouraged to call police at 702-828-7826.

