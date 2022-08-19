96°F
Gun found at Lake Mead near site where body in barrel was discovered

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2022 - 5:21 pm
 
A barrel that contain human remains was found at Lake Mead on Sunday, May 1. (File photo/Shawna Hollister)
A firearm was found Wednesday in the area where a body was found in a barrel at Lake Mead in May, police said.

The body of a man police believe was dumped in the 1970s or 1980s was found on May 1 near Hemenway Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The man is believed to have died from a gunshot wound.

“Although it is not uncommon for firearms to be found at the lake, it is too early to determine whether it (the gun) is connected to the current investigation,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

For the fifth time since May, human remains were found at Lake Mead on Monday night. The human skeletal remains were found in the Swim Beach area.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

