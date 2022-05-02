Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead, officials say

Human remains were found at Lake Mead on Sunday, officials said.

Signs warning of low-water conditions greet boaters at the Hemenway Harbor Launch Ramp at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Doug Nielsen)

National Park Service rangers searched an area near Hemenway Harbor at 3 p.m. Sunday after a witness reported a barrel containing human remains, the park service said in a statement.

Park officials established a perimeter and were working with the Metropolitan Police Department to investigate, the statement said.

No other information was immediately available. The person is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once relatives have been notified.

