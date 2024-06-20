Henderson police investigate shooting involving officers Thursday

The Henderson Police Department investigated a shooting that involved officers on Thursday morning.

‘A victim of the mob’? Photos show clothing from body found at Lake Mead

Two-state pursuit of motor home ends with arrests in Boulder City

1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal stabbing at Pahrump park

Las Vegas family suing to get son an extra year of high school

The Henderson Police Department investigated a shooting that involved officers on Thursday morning.

Henderson police are “working an active open air barricaded suspect where an officer-involved shooting occurred,” authorities said in a news release.

HPD said the incident occurred in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue.

No officers have been injured in the incident, police noted.

No further information was immediately available.