Henderson police investigate shooting involving officers Thursday

Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 10:02 am
 

The Henderson Police Department investigated a shooting that involved officers on Thursday morning.

Henderson police are “working an active open air barricaded suspect where an officer-involved shooting occurred,” authorities said in a news release.

HPD said the incident occurred in the area of Sunset Road and Margarita Avenue.

No officers have been injured in the incident, police noted.

No further information was immediately available.

