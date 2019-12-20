Henderson police officer arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

A Henderson Police Department officer arrested Thursday faces one misdemeanor count of first-degree domestic battery, police said.

Tyler Travers, 29 (Henderson PD)

A Henderson police officer was arrested Thursday on suspicion of domestic battery.

Tyler Travers, 29, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Thursday, where he faces one misdemeanor count of first-degree domestic battery, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department. Travers was hired by the department in December 2017.

Travers has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation, the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

