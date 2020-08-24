Homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting in central Las Vegas
Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating a shooting death in central Las Vegas early Monday.
Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating a shooting death in central Las Vegas early Monday.
Detectives said in a briefing about 6 a.m. that they found a man shot dead in a vacant lot, adding they had not found any witnesses and had no leads.
The shooting was in the area of H Street and McWilliams Avenue about 4:16 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.