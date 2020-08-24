Homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating a shooting death in central Las Vegas early Monday.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer details a homicide investigation in central Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the central valley on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Glenn Puitt/Las Vegas Revoew-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a crime scene near H Street and McWilliams Avenue on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating a shooting death in central Las Vegas early Monday.

Detectives said in a briefing about 6 a.m. that they found a man shot dead in a vacant lot, adding they had not found any witnesses and had no leads.

The shooting was in the area of H Street and McWilliams Avenue about 4:16 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

