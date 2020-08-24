Woman faces murder charge in shooting at Las Vegas trailer park

Las Vegas police have identified the 52-year-old woman arrested in the Sunday evening killing of man at a trailer park.

Beverly Kiewert (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have identified the 52-year-old woman arrested in the Sunday evening killing of man at a trailer park.

Beverly Kiewert, 52, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder, police said.

Officers were called to the Riviera Mobile Home Park, 2038 Palm St., around 5:53 p.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting, police said. Officers found a man in the bedroom of his mobile home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police said Kiewert entered the man’s home and started arguing with him in the bedroom, where she shot him multiple times. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Sunday night that police are not yet sure what the relationship was between the two.

Anyone with information may contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.