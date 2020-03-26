Homicide unit investigates man’s corpse found at Las Vegas park

The body was found in Silverado Ranch Park. “Unknown cause of death at this time,” a Metro officer said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives were investigating report of a body at Silverado Ranch Park Thursday morning.

Las Vegas police Lt. J. Swanbeck said a male was found in the park at 9855 Gilespie St., near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said homicide detectives were investigating, and more information would be available by about 8:30 a.m.

“Unknown cause of death at this time,” Swanbeck said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.