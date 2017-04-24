1 charged with murder after North Las Vegas man shot, dumped on roadway

Jeffery Moore (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police have charged a 23-year-old man with murder after his friend and roommate was shot inside a car early Sunday, then left to die on a North Las Vegas roadway median.

Jeffery Moore, 23, was arrested in the fatal shooting on the 3100 block of East Tropical Parkway, near North Pecos Road, North Las Vegas police said.

The shooting happened inside a car filled with friends about 3 a.m. Sunday, but the man shot — Willie Parker, 32, of North Las Vegas — was then dumped on a median, the report said. No one in the car stayed to render first aid or call 911.

Parker was shot in the chest, neck and face, the report said. A passer-by reported finding Parker’s body to police.

Moore was taken into custody less than two blocks away, at a home where Parker also lived.

Moore told police Parker was a friend and said the shooting happened on the way home from a party, but Moore gave several different accounts of what happened, the report said.

“Moore claimed the shooting was an accident, and he had no intention of harming his friend; however, he did not render first aid to the victim, he did not use either of his cellphones to call 911 for help, he told other witnesses to leave the scene, he did not remain on scene to cooperate with the initial police investigation, and he intentionally misled investigators by creating a fictitious account and telling his friends what to say when questioned,” the report said.

Police later found bloody clothes in a washing machine inside the home Moore shared with Parker.

Moore faces charges of murder, discharging a firearm within a vehicle and destroying evidence. Anyone with information may call the North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

