North Las Vegas police investigate homicide

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting near North Pecos Road and East Tropical Parkway.

Police responded to the homicide just after 3 a.m. Sunday on the 3100 block of East Tropical Parkway, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

Medical personnel found a man with a gunshot wound in the middle of the road, Patty said. They pronounced the man dead at the scene.

It’s still too early to say if the shooting was a drive-by, Patty said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident, Patty said. The department recommends that drivers avoid the road as detectives investigate.

The decedent’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office once next of kin have been notified.

