1 dead, 1 in custody after homicide on Las Vegas Strip

Officers originally responded Monday to a report of an assault and battery with a gun on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South just after 1 a.m.

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting early Monday on the Strip that left one person dead.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the case, but it remains unclear what charges that person may face, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said.

Homicide detectives responded to a motel on the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, police Lt. David Gordon said. Dispatch logs show that police originally responded to a report of an assault and battery with a gun on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South just after 1 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the person killed once relatives have been notified.

