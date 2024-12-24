63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Historic Westside

Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyfriend accused in death of woman in North Las Vegas
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man, 20, arrested in possible road rage shooting in south Las Vegas
FILE - Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
81-year-old accused in fatal stabbing in south Las Vegas Valley
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate shooting death at southwest valley house party
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2024 - 4:40 pm
 
Updated December 23, 2024 - 5:03 pm

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the Historic Westside on Monday.

The shooting occured around 3 p.m. near the intersection of H Street and Owens Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Patricia Heldt said the scene is “dynamic” and no other details were immediately available.

This is a devleoping story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES