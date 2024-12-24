1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Historic Westside
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in the Historic Westside on Monday.
The shooting occured around 3 p.m. near the intersection of H Street and Owens Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Lt. Patricia Heldt said the scene is “dynamic” and no other details were immediately available.
This is a devleoping story. Check back for updates.
