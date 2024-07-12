1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in northwest Las Vegas

One man is dead and another remains in critical condition after an altercation led to gun violence in a northwest valley home.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigated a shooting Friday that left one person dead and another injured in the 4800 block of North Tioga Way near West Lone Mountain Road and North Buffalo Drive. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded to a shooting inside a residence in the 4800 block of North Tioga Way near West Lone Mountain Road and North Buffalo Drive at at 5:07 a.m., Lt. Jason Johansson said in a press briefing Friday morning.

One man, who Johansson said was in his 40s, was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man, in his 30s, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Police have not been able to interview him about the event.

The two men were inside the property with several others when an altercation escalated into gunfire, according to Johansson. Police are investigating and have not yet determined whether there is an outstanding suspect or if the men shot each other. Tioga Way remains closed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email the homicide section or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.