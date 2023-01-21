1 dead, 1 wounded, 1 suspect flees homicide scene in northeast Las Vegas

A verbal altercation became deadly with a man dead and another wounded at an apartment complex near East Bonanza Road and North Lamb Boulevard, police say.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in an apartment complex in the 4500 block of East Bonanza Road on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men were shot, one fatally during a verbal dispute at a northeast Las Vegas apartment complex Friday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the Agave Ridge apartment homes, 4521 E. Bonanza Road, east of North Lamb Boulevard. People called 911 saying two people had been shot, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s were found shot and taken to University Medical Center. The older man died at the hospital. Johansson said the other man was in stable condition at the hospital.

He said the men were shot by another man who pulled out a gun during a verbal altercation. Johansson said police believe the three men knew each other.

The shooter had not been arrested as of late Friday and was last seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Johansson said traffic was not affected as only a section of the apartment complex was closed for the investigation.

No further information was available.

