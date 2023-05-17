1 dead, 2 injured in southwest valley shooting

Three people were shot, including one fatally, Wednesday morning in southwest Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported at 4:24 a.m. on the 4400 block of Libby Drive, near West Harmon Avenue and South Torrey Pines Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two people were taken to University Medical Center trauma center and a third person died at the scene, police said.

Details on a suspect were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

