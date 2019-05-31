1 dead, 2 juveniles injured in Henderson shooting

One person is dead and two juveniles are in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Henderson, police said.

During an afternoon briefing at the scene, Lt. Kirk Moore said police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Bright Sumac Court about 11:20 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident is likely narcotics-related,” Moore said.

He said one person was dead at the scene, and the two juveniles were taken to local hospitals.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and have asked people to avoid the area, near Van Wagenen Street and Greenway Road, not far from Henderson City Hall and police headquarters.

Moore said all three people involved suffered gunshot wounds, and no suspects are outstanding. He said a vehicle also rolled into another area and crashed.

