1 dead after police shooting at Henderson apartment complex

A person died Monday after a police shooting at a Henderson apartment complex, police said, and a child was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds.

Officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting at The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Entrance to The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A child also was hospitalized in an unknown condition with multiple stab wounds, police said. No officers were injured.

Police said the child called 911 about 12:10 p.m. to report a violent domestic incident before the police shooting at The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments, located at 10701 S. Eastern Ave.

The Henderson Police Department first announced at 1:30 p.m. that officers were investigating an “active scene” in the area of South Eastern Avenue and West Horizon Ridge Parkway but did not release any other details at the time.

A knowledgeable source initially told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a woman was hurt and in an unknown condition after the shooting. It is unclear if the woman is the adult who died.

A picture posted to the neighborhood Ring app, which lets users share videos from their Ring video doorbells and other information with neighbors, showed several ambulances at the scene.

The accompanying post described officers sitting on the sidewalk, crying.

It is unclear what time the police shooting occurred, but a resident told the Review-Journal that property management at the complex sent tenants an alert at 12:55 p.m. that read, “Active scene on property. Please stay indoors.”

Henderson Lt. Kirk Moore said at the scene Monday afternoon that the person who died was shot at least once by an officer. That person died at a hospital, and it was not immediately clear if that person was armed at the time of the police shooting.

“The victim juvenile is currently undergoing surgery,” Moore said at about 3 p.m., later describing the child as a “pre-teen.”

Further information was not immediately available Monday afternoon.

Monday marked the fourth Henderson police shooting this year. The person who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

