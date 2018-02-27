1 dead after shooting guns, drinking in desert east of Las Vegas

A man is dead after an accidental shooting Monday night in a desert area east of Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Three men were drinking and shooting guns in the desert, Gordon said, when one of the men was shot. He died at the scene.

The shooting took place on Bureau of Land Management property, but Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating. As of 1 a.m. Tuesday, it was unclear if anyone would face charges in connection with the man’s death.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his next of kin are notified.

