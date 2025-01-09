1 dead after shooting in North Las Vegas

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at an apartment near Webb Avenue and Stocker Street, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

A man who was shot on Monday in North Las Vegas died on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting occurred about 3:45 p.m. at an apartment near Webb Avenue and Stocker Street, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Officers found an unresponsive man suffering from a critical gunshot wound, the release said. Officers said that a suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives took over the investigation, and were notified Wednesday that the victim died, police said.

The victim’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

