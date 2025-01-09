48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

1 dead after shooting in North Las Vegas

FILE - North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FILE - North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
‘Getting a gun is not a problem’: LV follows national trend with juvenile homicides
Defendant in Tupac killing asks judge to dismiss murder case
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coroner IDs man found dead near Las Vegas train tracks
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man who shot at ex-wife, girlfriend identified
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2025 - 7:58 pm
 

A man who was shot on Monday in North Las Vegas died on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting occurred about 3:45 p.m. at an apartment near Webb Avenue and Stocker Street, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Officers found an unresponsive man suffering from a critical gunshot wound, the release said. Officers said that a suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives took over the investigation, and were notified Wednesday that the victim died, police said.

The victim’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Body found near train tracks, I-15
By / RJ

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a dead person near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street, according to a news release issued Saturday.

MORE STORIES