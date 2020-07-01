1 dead in apparent murder-suicide attempt in Henderson

A 66-year-old woman was found dead and a 67-year-old man was hospitalized after an apparent murder-suicide attempt in Henderson on Tuesday afternoon.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded about 3:20 p.m. to the 500 block of Via Baglioni, near Chimera Golf Club, where officers the woman dead and the man “clinging to life,” according to a statement from Henderson police on Tuesday night.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman and determine her cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

