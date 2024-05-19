80°F
Homicides

1 killed, 2 injured after gunfire erupts at street fight

Metro police remain at the scene of a triple shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Metro police remain at the scene of a triple shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro police units at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road ne ...
Metro police units at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road near Buffalo Road, south of Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Police said one person died and two were injured. (Brett Steidler/Review-Journal)
Jeremiah Smith (Metropolitan Police Department)
Suspect arrested in fatal east Las Vegas shooting
Eddi Moreno, center, who is accused of shooting and killing his next-door neighbor after the ma ...
Bail set at $100K for man accused of killing Summerlin neighbor
Victim fatally shot during street marijuana sale, police say
Henderson police release body-worn video from fatal barricade event
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2024 - 5:32 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2024 - 9:00 pm

A street fight escalated into a shooting that killed a person and injured two others in the northwest valley Saturday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gunfire erupted about 4 p.m. in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Drive near Buffalo Road, south of Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

The person killed died at the scene, while the two others were hospitalized with injuries not deemed life threatening, Lt. William Giblin wrote in a statement.

The homicide investigation was in its preliminary stages late Saturday, but Giblin said the shooting stemmed from a fight between a group.

Police have not publicly identified any arrests or a possible suspect description.

The scene is located near a trampoline park and a basketball center.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

