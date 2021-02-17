1 killed in southwest valley homicide

A man was fatally shot Tuesday outside the leasing office of a southwest Las Vegas valley apartment complex.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch Apartment Homes in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot Tuesday outside the leasing office of a southwest valley apartment complex, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 4 p.m. to The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch Apartment Homes, 8975 W.Warm Springs Road, after a fight led to one man shooting another, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at the scene.

Police said the incident began when a man, who was in his late teens, drove to the complex to meet two other men. At some point, a fight in the parking lot started between the man who drove to the complex and the two others.

One of the pair then shot the man who drove to the complex, Spencer said. He was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman left the area before police arrived.

“It’s still a very active scene,” Spencer said at about 6:30 p.m. “We’re going to be out here for several hours attempting to determine exactly what led up to the shooting.”

It remained unclear if any of the men involved in the incident lived in the complex or what — if any — relationship they had. Officers were still interviewing witnesses and attempting to gather surveillance footage Tuesday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.