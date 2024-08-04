1 man killed, 2 others injured in North Las Vegas house party shooting

Two men and a 16-year-old were injured in a shooting at a house party in North Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

Man shot dead after striking ex-employer with SUV in Las Vegas

One man was killed and another man and a 16-year-old were injured in a shooting at a house party in North Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

The North Las Vegas Police Department received a call about a shooting at a large party in the 3600 block of Coran Lane around 12:41 a.m.

Two men in their mid twenties were taken to University Medical Center Trauma Hospital, where one man was pronounced dead. The other man had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to UMC Pediatrics hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and detectives believe it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.