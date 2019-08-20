1 man shot to death in central Las Vegas Monday night

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in central Las Vegas late Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the 3300 block of Thom Boulevard near Rancho Drive and West Cheyenne Avenue, said Lt. Allen Larsen of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was shot as he ran from a parked car, Larsen said. The shooter fled on foot.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

