1 of 2 people killed inside rental car in Las Vegas identified

The Clark County coroner has identified one of two people killed in a deadly shooting Tuesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Jason Harvey, 36, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, the coroner’s office said. His city of residence is unknown.

Harvey was one of three people shot in a rental car early in the morning on the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near South Arville Street. The shooter was in the car and all four occupants likely knew each other, police say.

The shooter, seated behind the driver, killed Harvey, who was seated in the front passenger seat, and the driver. The other passenger was critically injured and taken to University Medical Center with a bullet wound to the face and bullet fragments in his head.

The driver of the vehicle has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office. Police described her as a woman in her 20s, shot at least three times. Her identity will be released once next of kin have been notified.

The deaths are the 101st and 102nd homicides investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department in 2017.

As of Thursday, no arrests had been made.

