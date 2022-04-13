14-year-old charged in fatal shooting of younger brother, Henderson police say

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after police say he fatally shot his 10-year-old brother on Wednesday morning.

Henderson Police (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Henderson Police Department said they were called to the 100 block of Sicily Hills Court at 9:13 a.m. after a reported shooting. Arriving officers found the 10-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined the 14-year-old had shot his brother, police said, and he was booked on one count of involuntary manslaughter. Neither boy was identified by police on Wednesday afternoon.

No other information was immediately available.

