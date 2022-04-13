69°F
14-year-old charged in fatal shooting of younger brother, Henderson police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2022 - 4:23 pm
 
Henderson Police (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
A 14-year-old boy is in custody after police say he fatally shot his 10-year-old brother on Wednesday morning.

The Henderson Police Department said they were called to the 100 block of Sicily Hills Court at 9:13 a.m. after a reported shooting. Arriving officers found the 10-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined the 14-year-old had shot his brother, police said, and he was booked on one count of involuntary manslaughter. Neither boy was identified by police on Wednesday afternoon.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

