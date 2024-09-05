105°F
Homicides

15-year-old boy killed in Monday shooting identified by coroner’s office

Police investigate a homicide that occurred in the 6900 block of Kepler Drive in Las Vegas on Sept. 2, 2024. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Police investigate a homicide that occurred in the 6900 block of Kepler Drive in Las Vegas on Sept. 2, 2024. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Police investigate a homicide that occurred in the 6900 block of Kepler Drive in Las Vegas on Sept. 2, 2024. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal).
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2024 - 5:20 pm
 

Authorities have identified the boy killed in a northeast Las Vegas shooting.

Police responded to a report of a male shot at an apartment in the 6900 block of Kepler Drive at about 4:42 p.m. Monday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson previously said at a briefing. Kepler Drive is between Easement Lane and Exeter Drive and near East Lake Mead and North Hollywood boulevards.

Johansson said officers found a boy with a gunshot wound, who was transported to University Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The victim was 15-year-old James Lobue, Jr., the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday. The cause of death was a gunshot wound of the right arm and torso and the manner of death was homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Police said Monday night that they had little information and asked anyone with knowledge of the shooting to reach out to Metro’s Homicide Section or Crime Stoppers of Nevada.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

