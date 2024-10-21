15-year-old in custody after shooting death in east Las Vegas Valley

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman Saturday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting was reported just after 11:20 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 5000 block of Hacienda Avenue, near South Nellis Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Arriving officers found a woman inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that a 15-year-old boy was inside the vehicle with the victim when the accidental shooting occurred. He fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall in connection with multiple felony charges including involuntary manslaughter.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.