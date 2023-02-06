60°F
Homicides

17-year-old killed in weekend shooting in southeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2023 - 12:38 pm
 
Las Vegas police car (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The victim of a shooting in the southeast Las Vegas Valley has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.

Isaiah Langseth died after he was shot at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed.

Police said the victim, who they did not identify, was in a dispute with somebody who then pulled out a gun and shot the teen.

Langseth was shot in the chest, the coroner’s office said. He died hours later, at about 8:30 a.m., at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Anyone with information can call 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

