2 arrested in connection to deadly Las Vegas shooting

Police found 33-year-old Oscar Garcia dead on an apartment patio early Dec. 4 at a complex on the 3500 block of Folage Drive.

Jail records identified two men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting early this month in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Police found 33-year-old Oscar Garcia dead on an apartment patio early Dec. 4 at a complex on the 3500 block of Folage Drive, near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. At the time, police said they believed he’d been shot several hours before his body was discovered.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Garcia died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

On Saturday, 35-year-old Gerardo Aparicio and 19-year-old Oscar Reyes were booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and as of Sunday morning were held without bail.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on New Year’s Eve.

