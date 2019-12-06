Man found outside Las Vegas apartments died of multiple gunshots

After speaking to residents in the area, Las Vegas police homicide detectives believe the man was shot at least two hours before his body was found early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man found dead early Wednesday in the patio area of an apartment in the eastern central Las Vegas Valley died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office has determined.

The coroner’s office on Friday ruled the death of 33-year-old Oscar Garcia a homicide. His city and state of residence wasn’t immediately known Friday, the coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police have said Garcia’s body was found just before 7:15 a.m. on the 3500 block of Folage Drive, near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road, but after speaking to residents in the area, homicide detectives believe the man had been shot at least two hours prior to the discovery.

Court and jail records indicate an arrest had not been made in the case as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.