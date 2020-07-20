2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting in west Las Vegas valley

Two juveniles were arrested Saturday after a man was killed at a west Las Vegas Valley convenience store, police said.

Two juveniles were arrested after a man was killed at a west Las Vegas valley convenience store early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 8600 block of West Sahara Avenue just before 1 a.m. in response to a call from the victim, with multiple gunshots heard during the 911 call, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Sunday. When they arrived, officers found the man unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim and suspects arrived in the parking lot in the same car and the two suspects tried to rob the man in the car, the release said. The man ran into the convenience store and asked an employee to call 911, police said.

While he was on the phone with the dispatcher, police said the man walked out of the store and was shot multiple times by one of the suspects.

The release said the suspects each face one count of robbery and one count of open murder.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity and cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

