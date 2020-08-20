2 brothers, mother charged with murder in North Las Vegas shooting

Two men and their mother were arrested and charged with open murder after police said one of them shot at homeless men, killing one and sending the other two to the hospital while the victims ran from an attempted robbery in North Las Vegas.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two men and their mother were arrested and charged with murder after police said one of them shot at homeless men, killing one and injuring the other two during an attempted robbery in North Las Vegas in June.

Crystal Clark, Czareonte Esteen and Deonte Esteen were arrested in the death of 58-year-old Richard Deyo, who was fatally shot during an armed robbery June 10 on the 4100 block of Donovan Way, near Craig Road and Interstate 15, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

All three were arrested Aug. 11, court records show. Clark, 36, and Czareonte Esteen, 19, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records. Deonte Esteen, 21, did not appear in jail records as of Thursday, but court records indicate all three remained in custody without bail.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. June 10, and two other people, a 45-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, were shot along with Deyo. Both were taken to University Medical Center and were expected to survive, police said in June.

Deyo’s death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound to his left buttock, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Investigators believe one of the homeless men had found a bag of remnant marijuana in a dumpster on Losee Road when Czareonte Esteen and an unidentified man tried to jump the homeless man, who ran back to his camp, according to an arrest report.

The homeless man joined two other men across the street while Czareonte Esteen and the unidentified man with Esteen chased them. Czareonte Esteen called his brother, Deonte Esteen, and their mother, Clark, to join him. Police said Deonte Esteen fired 23 shots at the three homeless men, striking all three and killing Deyo.

When police put out a call for information on Aug. 3, the unidentified man’s mother called the police to say her son had been involved. The man told police he ran away when Deonte started shooting, according to the report.

Police in June said four people were suspected in the robbery — three males and one female.

It was unclear Thursday if police would be charging the unidentified man who spoke to police.

Clark and Czareonte Esteen have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and three counts of attempted murder, court records show. Deonte Esteen has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and three counts of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

All three have a preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 1.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.