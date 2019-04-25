2 dead, 1 wounded in east Las Vegas shootout — VIDEO

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3200 block of Silver Saddle Street near South Eastern Avenue and Eastern Desert Inn Road on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police and medical personnel respond to a shooting on the 3200 block of Silver Saddle Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man and a woman are dead after a shootout erupted in a quiet east valley neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Las Vegas police officers were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. to a “domestic disturbance” in front of a home on the 3200 block of Silver Saddle Street, near South Eastern Avenue and East Desert Inn Road, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

They arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds outside. All three were taken to a hospital, but two died.

The third person’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Spencer said the call originated with a man and a woman who were arguing in a car with California plates. A small child was in the car, which suddenly pulled over at a random house in the neighborhood.

At the time, two men were sitting in the driveway of the random house, Spencer said. One was giving the other man a haircut when the woman in the car hopped out and handed them her toddler.

Outside the car, the argument escalated, Spencer said. The pair of men held back the child, but at one point the toddler broke away, running over to the mother. The mother shuffled the child back to the men as the argument continued.

At one point, one of the men in the driveway went into the home and came back outside armed with a rifle for self-defense, Spencer said.

The man arguing with the woman then retrieved a handgun and shot her, Spencer said. He also fired at one of the men in the driveway.

Spencer said the man armed with a rifle also fired at the man with the handgun.

Both the man with the handgun and child’s mother died after being taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Spencer said. The woman also had injuries to her neck, and investigators were working to determine if she had also been stabbed.

The man shot in the driveway was struck in the shoulder and is expected to survive, Spencer said. The child was not injured and is in the custody of Child Protective Services.

It remains unclear if the man who was arguing with the woman shot himself or was struck by the rifle round.

Portions of the neighborhood were blocked off with police tape late Thursday afternoon as detectives continued to investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.