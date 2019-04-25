2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in east Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3200 block of Silver Saddle Street near South Eastern Avenue and Eastern Desert Inn Road on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police and medical personnel respond to a shooting on the 3200 block of Silver Saddle Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police and medical personnel respond to a shooting on the 3200 block of Silver Saddle Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)



Two people are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon in an east valley neighborhood.

Las Vegas police officers were called shortly after 12:30 p.m. to a “disturbance” at a home on the 3200 block of Silver Saddle Street, near South Eastern Avenue and East Desert Inn Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

They arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds, Hadfield said near the scene. All three were taken to a hospital, but two died.

The condition of the third person shot remains unknown.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting. Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene about 1:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.