2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at hotel near Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating after two women were found dead Tuesday after an apparent murder-suicide at a hotel near the Strip.

Security at Palms Place found the women Tuesday afternoon in a room at the hotel, located at 4381 W. Flamingo Road. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said security had attempted to open the room to investigate why a guest had not checked out, but the door’s latch was locked.

When maintenance opened the door at about 3 p.m., security discovered the women dead from gunshot wounds. Spencer said detectives suspect they were “romantically involved” based on a note left in the room, which he declined to elaborate on.

Investigators suspected that both women, who were in their 30s, had died within 12 hours of the discovery; one was alive as early as 5 a.m., Spencer said. Metro had not received any reports of gunshots at the hotel.

“We don’t know if they died at the same time,” Spencer said. “We’re working with security to go through video surveillance.”

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the women found dead.

A spokesman with Red Rock Resorts, which owns the property, did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

