104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Homicides

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at hotel near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2021 - 4:03 pm
 
Updated August 3, 2021 - 7:34 pm
Las Vegas Police investigate after two women were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide i ...
Las Vegas police investigate after two women were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside a room at Palms Place near the Strip on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Police investigate after two women were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide i ...
Las Vegas police investigate after two women were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside a room at Palms Place near the Strip on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Police investigate after two women were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide i ...
Las Vegas police investigate after two women were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside a room at Palms Place near the Strip on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Police investigate after two women were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide i ...
Las Vegas police investigate after two women were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside a room at Palms Place near the Strip on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas police are investigating after two women were found dead Tuesday after an apparent murder-suicide at a hotel near the Strip.

Security at Palms Place found the women Tuesday afternoon in a room at the hotel, located at 4381 W. Flamingo Road. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said security had attempted to open the room to investigate why a guest had not checked out, but the door’s latch was locked.

When maintenance opened the door at about 3 p.m., security discovered the women dead from gunshot wounds. Spencer said detectives suspect they were “romantically involved” based on a note left in the room, which he declined to elaborate on.

Investigators suspected that both women, who were in their 30s, had died within 12 hours of the discovery; one was alive as early as 5 a.m., Spencer said. Metro had not received any reports of gunshots at the hotel.

“We don’t know if they died at the same time,” Spencer said. “We’re working with security to go through video surveillance.”

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the women found dead.

A spokesman with Red Rock Resorts, which owns the property, did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
2
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
Raiders lose 2nd player to retirement in past week
3
Raiders report: John Brown says he’s no match for Henry Ruggs
Raiders report: John Brown says he’s no match for Henry Ruggs
4
Las Vegas father dies from COVID; ‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’
Las Vegas father dies from COVID; ‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’
5
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
3rd Raiders player retires in less than a week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Man fatally shot at Las Vegas park
By Glenn Puit and Alexis Ford / RJ

A man was killed after a shooting at a park in central Las Vegas on Monday night.