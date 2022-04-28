2 dead in Henderson in suspected murder-suicide

A man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning in Henderson in a suspected murder-suicide.

The pair were found when officers were conducting a welfare check 6:35 a.m. to the 400 block of Hunter Drive, near East Sunset Road and Boulder Highway, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Detectives discovered a 60-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man dead inside the home.

The victims will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after their family is notified.

