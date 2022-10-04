2 homicides investigated in Las Vegas Valley
The inquiries come a day after the Metropolitan Police Department reported a deadly shooting and stabbing in separate incidents from Sunday night.
It was another deadly night for homicide investigators in the Las Vegas Valley.
The first homicide inquiry was reported just after 12:10 a.m. Tuesday by Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson on the 800 block of North Rancho Drive, just south of West Washington Avenue.
Just after 2:30 a.m., an additional homicide was reported by police on the 4200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, in the vicinity of Mandalay Bay.
On Sunday, a man was shot dead in the area of East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard. Also, police said a man was stabbed to death over an “ongoing property dispute” near South Eastern and East St. Louis avenues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
