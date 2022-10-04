74°F
Homicides

2 homicides investigated in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2022 - 4:14 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was another deadly night for homicide investigators in the Las Vegas Valley.

The first homicide inquiry was reported just after 12:10 a.m. Tuesday by Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson on the 800 block of North Rancho Drive, just south of West Washington Avenue.

Just after 2:30 a.m., an additional homicide was reported by police on the 4200 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, in the vicinity of Mandalay Bay.

On Sunday, a man was shot dead in the area of East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard. Also, police said a man was stabbed to death over an “ongoing property dispute” near South Eastern and East St. Louis avenues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

