Homicides

2 men arrested in connection with deadly fight on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 12:37 pm
 
Updated September 29, 2020 - 2:52 pm

Las Vegas police on Monday arrested two 33-year-old men on suspicion of murder following a fight that left another man dead early Sunday.

About 1:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called for a report of a fight in front of a convenience store on the 2500 block of South Valley View Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday. When police arrived, they found two men lying in the parking lot.

Both were taken to University Medical Center, where one man died. The other was in critical condition early Sunday, police said.

The coroner’s office identified the man who died as 59-year-old Julius Bahe, of Tonalea, Arizona. His cause and manner of death were pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives determined that while the driver of a pickup began arguing with a woman in front of the store, 33-year-old Jimmie Newson and 33-year-old Thirlon Newman got out of a light blue BMW and “became involved” in the argument, police said.

Another man got out of the truck “shortly after,” police said. Newson and Newman allegedly punched the other two men, who fell to the ground unconscious, police said.

Newson and Newman then drove away from the scene. Both were arrested Monday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

