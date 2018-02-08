2 suspects ID’d, charged in deadly west Las Vegas shooting

Jail records identified a man and woman arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting and kidnapping in the west valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide and kidnapping in the 3300 block of Robin Nest Court, near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting and kidnapping in the 3300 block of Robin Nest Court, near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jail records identified a man and woman arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting and kidnapping in the west valley.

Joseph Fernandez Jr., 28, and Jessica Tolentino, 26, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

Police said Fernandez broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home just before 4 a.m. on the 3300 block of Robin Nest Court near Desert Inn Road and Hualapai Way.

He allegedly shot the woman’s current boyfriend and kidnapped the woman.

The man who was shot was hospitalized, but later died at the hospital. The woman escaped, then ran to a pharmacy and called police. Their identities have not been released.

Police chased the man’s vehicle to Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue, where he was taken into custody. Tolentino was also arrested, but police said it is unclear what role she played in the slaying.

Fernandez is accused of murder, kidnapping and home invasion. Tolentino is accused of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0336 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.