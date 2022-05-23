2 suspects in fatal shooting during robbery surrender to FBI

Two of the three suspects wanted in a fatal shooting during a targeted robbery surrendered Monday morning to the FBI in Jacksonville, Florida.

Michael Overton, left, and Christine Schultz (Metropolitan Police Department)

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ray Johnson listens as Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer addresses the media on May 18, 2022, at Metro headquarters. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Two of the three suspects wanted in a fatal shooting during a targeted robbery in a southwest valley home surrendered Monday morning to the FBI in Jacksonville, Florida, the Las Vegas FBI office reported on its Twitter feed.

Christine Schultz, 21, and Michael Overton, 31, were wanted on charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery and burglary in the death of Natalie Manduley on March 25.

“This murder is a result of a very brazen residential robbery,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday during a news conference.

Investigators believe the house, which was ransacked by the robbers, was targeted because Manduley’s boyfriend was known to keep expensive jewelry, Spencer said.

