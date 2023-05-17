2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace

A man was found dead in a guest room at Ceasars Palace and two women were arrested, police said.

Erika Covington, left, and Arionna Taylor (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was found shot dead inside a guest room at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip and two women were arrested, police said Wednesday.

Bryan Angel Altamirano-Solano, 25, died in a fifth-floor room at the hotel-casino from a gunshot wound to his left chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Two suspects in the shooting, Erika Covington and Arionna Taylor, both 20, were arrested Wednesday and booked on charges of murder and robbery, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman were taken into custody after Altamirano-Solano’s body was found at about 11:30 a.m. Monday at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Altamirano-Solano was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators learned that he had entered the hotel room with the two women, “who fled a few minutes later with the victim’s property,” police said.

Both women are being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center and expected to appear in court for a status check on Monday.

A spokesperson for Caesars Palace could not be reached for comment.

